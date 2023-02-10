A group of Turkish people living in Vermont and New Hampshire have started a Go-Fund-Me to donate money to the earthquake relief efforts in Turkey.

Vural and Hasan Oktay, from Tuckerbox Restaurant & Istanbul Kebab House Restaurant, along with Ali Kalem, from Anatolia Mediterranean Restaurant, and Tanya Guryel from Hair Love Boutique have the goal of raising $30,000 for Ahbap, a non-profit organization in Turkey.

On the fundraiser’s website they write, “As Turkish people living in Vermont and New Hampshire, we feel we must help our home country in any way we can.”

As of Friday night, the page had a little over $8,000 donated.

You can donate at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-people-of-turkey-after-devastating-earthquake