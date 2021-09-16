Turning Point Center launches new fundraiser, calls for more awareness of rising substance use

BURLINGTON, Vt. – September is Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Month, and throughout the pandemic, it’s been a challenge for recovery centers to meet the demand for life-saving services.

A new fundraising campaign was launched Thursday by the Turning Point Center, which is aiming to raise $250,000 by October 31. It’s called the ‘Perfect Storm’ fundraiser, and Executive Director Jesse Bunch explained why.

“What was struggling before has become serious pain for people, and we’re calling attention to it for the people of Burlington, to our state officials and our city officials,” Bunch said.

Bunch said at a time when recovery centers could use a fundraising boost more than ever, some grants have seen cuts and the usual funding hasn’t managed to make the impact it used to.

“The situation is different,” Bunch said. “There are more people with worse conditions, and therefore the grant funding that has been available in the past is not sufficient.”

The Turning Point Center and other lifelines are also dealing with the same staffing issues many businesses have seen during the pandemic.

“The community services throughout Chittenden County are back, but many of them have lost personnel, many of them are closed, or they’re serving partial capacity of what they’ve had before,” Bunch said.

Because of the ongoing safety concerns with the Delta variant, the Turning Point Center hasn’t been able to host in-person fundraising events this year, but it’s not stopping them from trying to make this push virtually.

Bunch said the $250,000 would go a long way, particularly when it comes to recruiting new recovery coaches.

“Those recovery coaches are individuals in longterm recovery who have gone through it themselves, they understand the services in the community, and they become the sounding board and assistants to an individual.”

27 Chittenden County residents have died from an overdose in 2021, and Bunch said it’s time to do something about it.

“It’s a challenge for all of us, and I believe that in Chittenden County over the next few weeks, you’re going to see enormous awareness and recognition that this problem has gotten worse, and we’re going to be determined as a community to do something about it.”

You can contribute online at www.turningpointcentervt.org or send a check to the Center at 179 South Winooski Avenue, Suite 301, Burlington, VT 05401.