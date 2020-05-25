Two additional patients in our region Sunday; no deaths

Vermont has now gone a full week since its most recent coronavirus death. The Green Mountain State does have two new positive cases Sunday. Fifty-four Vermonters have died from COVID-19, and 839 of the state’s 956 total patients have now recovered.
In New Hampshire, 209 people have died, with one death newly-reported on Sunday. That patient was an elderly woman in Hillsborough County, according to a Sunday evening email from the Department of Health & Human Services. Neither one of the counties in our Granite State coverage area has any new cases. Grafton County still has 69 patients, while Sullivan County has 17. More than half of New Hampshire’s 4,149 patients are now feeling better.
In our portion of New York’s North Country, the Clinton County Health Department has no changes to report — remaining at 101 patients, with four deaths and 77 people having recovered. Officials in Essex County and Franklin County will not be releasing updates over the Memorial Day holiday weekend; their last known totals were 52 positive cases and 15 patients, respectively, as of Friday.