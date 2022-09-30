Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department has arrested three suspects in connection to an incident where a victim was forced to undress at gunpoint on September 17.

The three masked suspects were identified as Michael Chea, 24, of Winooski, Zafer Suliman, 22, of Williston, and Latavious Elam, 23, of Willistion. Suliman and Elam are both active-duty Air Force members.

Both Chea and Suliman who were charged with Assault and Robbery were released on conditions after arraignment on Friday. Elam allegedly was in possession of and threatened the victim with the firearm and is being held without bail.

“This was a terrible crime,” said acting Chief of Police Jon Murad. “There was a frightening sense of randomness to that sent a lot of ripples through our community. I am incredibly impressed by and proud of the work that the assigned investigator, Detective Corporal Erica Schaller, did on this case. It involved hours of video review and significant amounts of good old gumshoe work, but she got results.”