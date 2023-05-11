Burlington, VT – Two men were arrested early Thursday following a gunfire incident at Burlington’s City Hall Park.

Police say they arrived at the park just after midnight and found William Carriero, 33 of Waitsfield and William Whitney, 21 of Brandon, with injuries suffered in an apparent fight. Police also recovered a gun and a bullet that appeared to have hit and dented a public bathroom. Police do not believe anyone was struck by the bullet.

Carriero was arrested on an aggravated assault charge and taken to University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment of injuries from the fight. He was later jailed at Northwest State Correctional Facility.

Police say Whitney resisted arrested and was taken into custody after police deployed pepper spray. He treated at UVMMC and cited for disorderly conduct.