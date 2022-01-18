A Michigan man and a woman from Burlington are in custody after what Burlington police call one of the largest drug seizures “in recent memory.”

Search warrants, served Friday at homes in Burlington’s Ledgwood Circle neighborhood and on Farrell Street in South Burlington, recovered more than a kilogram of methamphetamine, several ounces of fentanyl and cocaine, two firearms and more than$10,000 in US currency.

The two people arrested — Quenton Dodson, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, and Michoni Campbell, 23, of Burlington — face numerous charges, including felony drug sales, felony drug possession and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Police say Dodson has “a lengthy and violent criminal history” in Michigan that includes shooting three men during a 2012 drug transaction in Michigan. He is being held at the Northwest State Regional Correctional Facility for lack of bail. Campbell is charged with felony drug possession and is being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.