Two arrested in connection with a murder of New Hampshire man

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Jaffrey man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a man authorities say had been having an affair with his wife.

On Thursday September 24, 2020, New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy which determined that Jonathan Amerualts cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

In court documents released Friday, authorities allege that the husband kidnapped 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault, of Keene, on Saturday, shot him to death in a car in Rindge and hid the body at a campsite in far northern New Hampshire. He’s also charged with beating and threatening his wife, who is accused of decapitating the victim and is charged with falsifying evidence.

They are due in court Friday afternoon.