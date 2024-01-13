Two people from Richford will have to face charges in connection with a burglary in Enosburg.

Shaun Lagasse, 43, of Richford, Vt. is shown in this photo from the Vermont State Police.

Vermont State Police accuse Shaun Lagasse, 43, and an unnamed 18-year-old of crashing a sport utility vehicle through the front doors of the Maplefields store and stealing items. This reportedly took place at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Photo courtesy Vermont State Police

Lagasse is due in court Tuesday; he was being held Saturday night at Northwest State Correctional in saint Albans Town on $5,000 bail. The 18-year-old is charged as a juvenile and has been released on a citation.