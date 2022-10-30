An unnamed victim is reportedly in critical condition at UVM Medical Center with serious head trauma after a fight downtown early Sunday morning.

The incident took place just after 2:00 a.m. on Church Street near City Hall. The Burlington Police say they found one person unconscious on the ground and two 21-year-old men that were trying to stomp on their head.

The two are reportedly Gordon Horner of Johnson and Dominic Lewis of Winooski. Officers arrested both of them for aggravated assault and brought them to Northwest Regional Correctional in St. Albans Town. They’ve both been released on $5,000 bail.