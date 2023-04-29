Sky Phillips, 46, and Christie Bushey, 36; both of Williamstown, Vt., are shown in these photos provided by Vermont State Police.

Two people from Williamstown are due in court on Monday on charges connected with a shots-fired incident.

Sky Phillips, 46, is accused of firing more than once at a home on Route 14 shortly before 4:30 Saturday morning. He’s charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass.

Two people were inside the house at the time; Vermont State Police say neither of them was hit. However, one of them broke a bone in his foot while trying to get away.

Christie Bushey, 36, is charged with criminal trespass and as an accessory in the commission of a felony.