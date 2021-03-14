Two arrests related to Berlin motel fire that critically injured a woman

Two people will have to go to court in late April on charges connected with a Saturday morning fire at a Berlin motel that has left a woman critically injured.

Melissa Guptil, 32; and David Darnell, Sr.; 39; have both been arrested for reckless endangerment. Guptil alone is also charged with tampering with facilities.

The Berlin Police said that the fire at the Hilltop Inn on Airport Road started sometime Saturday morning. They’re still trying to determine just when that was — no one reported it at the time.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., someone finally did call it in; the victim was being treated at UVM Medical Center Sunday night. Authorities say the fire alarms in the motel had been disconnected.