Two downtown Burlington schools shut down after discovery of bullet hole

Posted: / Updated:

Burlington School District officials closed two schools Friday after staff discovered a bullet hole in a window.

In a statement, district spokesperson Russell Elek said the Edmunds Middle School and Edmunds Elementary School, which share a campus on Main Street in downtown Burlington, would be closed “out of an abundance of caution” while officials work with Burlington police to investigate the incident.

Elek said the incident appears to have happened overnight when the building was empty and that no students were endangered. “We will continue to work with the Burlington Police Department to determine the next steps. At this time we anticipate being able to safely reopen both schools on Monday morning.”

