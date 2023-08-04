Two Vermont men have been charged in the death of a 16-year-old from Berkshire who was intoxicated when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in June.

Carson Smith was traveling north on Water Tower in Berkshire around 4:45 a.m. June 18 when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times. Police said alcohol, drugs and speed were contributing factors in this crash.

Vermont State Police say Jon Schurger and Dylon Smith, both 22, were taken into custody Thursday.

Jon Shurger, left, and Dylon Smith face charges in the DUI death of a 16-year-old from Berkshire

Police say Schurger, of Saint Albans, purchased alcohol for an underaged drinking party in Richford attended by Carson Smith and several other minors. The party later continued at the River Walk in Montgomery.

Schurger will be charged with furnishing alcohol to minors and enabling consumption causing death or serious bodily injury. Dylon Smith — no relation to the victim — faces a charge of aiding in the commission of a felony.

The two men are scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 2 in Franklin County Superior Court.