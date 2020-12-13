Two coronavirus deaths, 130 new cases in our region Saturday

The Vermont Department of Health reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 80 new cases, with all 14 counties in the state having at least one new case. Chittenden County had 28. There were 11 in Bennington County and nine in Franklin County. Windsor County had eight, while Rutland County had six. Caledonia County, Lamoille County and Windham County each had three. Addison County, Grand Isle County and Washington County had two apiece. Essex County, Orange County and Orleans County each had one.

Out of nearly 242,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 612,000 total tests, there have been 5,626 cases and 3,420 people recovered. Ninety-five Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 19 new infections and Sullivan County had 10. Grafton County has had 813 cases and three deaths, while Sullivan County’s totals are 316 cases and five deaths. The Granite State had 791 new cases as a whole for a tally of 30,244 cases out of more than 495,000 people tested. Ten new deaths made for a total of 600 statewide; 23,046 New Hampshire residents have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 21 new cases, making 433 cases with eight deaths and 397 people recovered. There were no case updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.