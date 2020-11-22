Two coronavirus deaths reported in our region Saturday, 110 new cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

The Vermont Department of Health reported one new death from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Green Mountain State’s fourth reported death in the last five days. The statewide total is now 63 deaths.

Vermont also had 88 new cases. Sixteen of them were in Washington County, while Chittenden County and Orleans County each had 12. Bennington County had eight, while Orange County, Rutland County and Windsor County each had six. There were five apiece in Caledonia County, Franklin County and Lamoille County. Addison County and Windham County each had three, while Essex County had one. Out of more than 210,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 506,000 total tests, there have been 3,546 cases and 2,246 people recovered.

In New Hampshire’s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 11 new infections and Sullivan County had six. Grafton County has had 463 cases and two deaths, while Sullivan County’s totals are 192 cases and four deaths. The Granite State had 463 new cases as a whole for a tally of 17,281 cases out of more than 433,000 people tested. One new death in Hillsborough County made for a total of 508 statewide; 12,599 New Hampshire residents have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had one new death on Saturday for a total of four, and it also had five new cases for a total of 225; 162 people have recovered. There were no case updates available from Clinton County or Essex County.