Two coronavirus deaths Saturday, 251 new cases throughout our region

The Vermont Department of Health reported 180 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Chittenden County had 65 of the new infections; Bennington County was next with 21. Rutland County had 19, while Windsor County had 13. Washington County and Windham County each had 11. There were ten apiece in Addison County and Franklin County, as well as seven in Caledonia County. Orange County and Orleans County each had four. Grand Isle County and Lamoille County had two each, and Essex County had one.

Out of exactly 286,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken nearly 797,000 total tests, there have been 9,915 cases and 6,633 people recovered. One hundred sixty-three Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County and Sullivan County each had one new death for county-wide totals of ten and eight, respectively. Grafton County reported 23 new cases for a total of 1,510. Sullivan County had 17 new cases for a total of 792.

New Hampshire had 483 new cases as a whole for a tally of 55,945 out of nearly 597,000 people tested. The two deaths in our coverage area were among 19 deaths newly reported statewide. In all, 927 Granite State residents have died and 48,937 have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 31 new cases, making 1,229 cases with eight deaths and 1,017 people recovered. There were no case updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.