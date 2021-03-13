Two coronavirus deaths Saturday in our coverage area; 98 new cases

Syringes are pictured on a table as volunteers learn how to administer an injection during a vaccinator training day lesson ran by the St John’s Ambulance in Canary Wharf, east London, on January 30, 2021. – In a skyscraper in London, around 100 people, most of them without medical qualifications, are training to handle a syringe. They are preparing to join the army of volunteers deployed throughout the United Kingdom to vaccinate against the coronavirus on the chain. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Vermont Department of Health reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as 71 new cases. Chittenden County had 20 of the new infections. Franklin County and Orleans County each had eight. There were seven in Lamoille County and six apiece in Addison County and Rutland County. Washington County and Windsor County each had four. Caledonia County had three, while Bennington County had two. Essex County, Orange County and Windham County had one apiece.

Out of more than 340,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken nearly 1,180,000 total tests, there have been 16,698 cases and 14,034 people recovered. Two hundred and fourteen Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 16 new infections for a total of 2,850; 19 of these patients have died and 2,724 have recovered. Sullivan County reported six new cases for county-wide totals of 1,373 infections, 22 deaths and 1,318 people recovered.

The Granite State had 256 new cases as a whole for a tally of 78,319 positives out of nearly 680,000 people tested. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 74,946 have recovered. There were four new deaths, making 1,199 in all.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported five new cases, making 2,290 cases with 14 deaths and 2,254 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.