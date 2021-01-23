Two coronavirus deaths throughout our region Saturday, 267 new cases

The Vermont Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death on Saturday, as well as 148 new cases. Chittenden County had 51 of the new infections; Bennington County was next with 35. Rutland County had 15, while Washington County had ten. Windsor County had eight and Franklin County had seven. There were six in Windham County and five in Lamoille County. Addison County and Orange County each had four. Orleans County had two, and Grand Isle County had one.

Out of more than 294,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 841,000 total tests, there have been 10,908 cases and 7,294 people recovered. One hundred and seventy Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, a woman in Sullivan County has died; the county also had 51 new cases for a total of 966. Eleven people there have died, while 736 have recovered. Grafton County reported 27 new cases for a total of 1,773. Thirteen patients there have died, and 1,479 have recovered.

The Granite State had 636 new cases as a whole for a tally of 61,576 out of more than 618,000 people tested. The Sullivan County woman was one of ten deaths newly reported statewide. In all, 981 New Hampshire residents have died and 54,644 have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 41 new cases, making 1,348 cases with eight deaths and 1,171 people recovered. There were no case updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.