A judge has dismissed two of the criminal charges from an attempted decapitation case against a Lisbon, New Hampshire man, according to the Caledonian-Record.

However, the most serious charges against Dereck Hamel, 57, are still in place, including attempted first-degree murder. Hamel is charged with trying to chop off a woman’s head with an axe in July of 2020 at her home in Groton, Vermont.

The alleged victim in the case has since died. Hamel is not facing any charges in connection with her death. He’s currently scheduled to go to trial in August.