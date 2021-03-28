Two COVID-19 deaths in our coverage area on Sunday; 226 new infections

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

Vermont reported one new coronavirus death on Sunday and 194 new cases. Chittenden County had 54 of the infections. There were 25 each in Caledonia County and Rutland County. Orleans County had 21; Bennington County was next with 14. Franklin County, Washington County and Windham County each had ten. There were seven in Lamoille County. Addison County, Grand Isle County and Windsor County had five apiece. Essex County had two and Orange County had one.

Out of nearly 355,000 people that have taken nearly 1,315,000 total tests, there have been 18,820 cases and 15,562 people recovered. Two hundred and twenty-five Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, a Grafton County man has died. His passing brought the count to 21 deaths in the county. There were also 20 new infections for a county-wide total of 3,046 cases, 2,907 of whom have recovered. Sullivan County had nine new positives, which made for totals of 1,435 cases, 22 deaths and 1,370 recoveries.

There were 301 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 83,027 cases out of more than 695,000 people tested. Of these patients, 79,024 have recovered. The aforementioned Grafton County man was one of two new deaths statewide, which made for a total of 1,237.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had three new cases for a total of 2,356; 16 people have died and 2,287 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.