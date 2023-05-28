Vermont State Police are trying to determine what led up to a head-on crash on Route 105 in Sheldon that killed two people, one of whom was a seven-year-old girl.

Nicholas Tanner, 40, of Highgate was heading west near Lumbra Road shortly after 9:00 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say he drove across the center line onto the eastbound side. An oncoming driver couldn’t stop in time to avoid hitting his car, which caught fire.

Tanner died at the scene. Olivia Miles, 7, of Enosburg was a passenger in the eastbound car.

She died at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans. The driver of that eastbound car and another passenger inside it both suffered minor injuries.

If you were nearby and you saw what happened, investigators are asking you to call the VSP Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111.