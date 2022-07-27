Plattsburgh, NY — While Vermont’s primary is less than two weeks away, the second primary in New York is coming up in less than a month. In the 21st Congressional District, a pair of Democrats are battling to go head-to-head with Republican Elise Stefanik.

The Democratic Primary is Tuesday, August 23, and on Wednesday, one of the candidates was in the Plattsburgh area to greet fellow voters.

With the Clinton County Fair as a background, Democrat Matt Castelli is confident about his chances in the upcoming Democratic Congressional Primary and he’s looking ahead to taking on a high-profile Republican in November.

“Our campaign is going really well, we’re encouraged by all of the excitement behind our campaign because we offer the real opportunity to defeat Elise Stefanik in this race,” said Castelli. “We’re the only ones who I think have the opportunity to do just that.”

Castelli says for him to win in the 21st District, it is going to take more than just democratic support. “I think it takes building a coalition, not just to have the strong support from democrats, which I’m encouraged to have, but also make sure we’re speaking to, and bringing on board independents and even Republicans because again my mantra throughout this entire campaign has been country before party.”

His opponent and fellow Democrat, Matt Putorti, is also reaching across the aisle.

“We’ve knocked on thousands of doors,” said Putorti. “I’ve been surprised by the number of Republicans that have come up to me as I’ve been on the campaign trail and said I just want you to know I’m supporting you, or I can’t vote for Elise Stefanik anymore.”

The goal for both is the right to take on incumbent Representative Elise Stefanik, the number three ranking Republican in the U.S. House. In a statement, Stefanik’s senior advisor read: “The Democrat Primary is a race to the far-left with two radical candidates. For the first time, the Democrat candidates are refusing to debate to hide their radical views, such as their support for a gun ban, from the voters.”

“We called for debates very early on in this race,” said Putorti. “I think it’s really important for voters to hear from candidates. I have said, and our campaign has said yes to every opportunity that’s been presented to us to debate or to have a forum.”

In a response to Stefanik’s statement, Castelli said over the phone that he will say yes to an opportunity to debate if given one, but has been told by outlets who traditionally hold debates that they are unable to do so.

Both Castelli and Putorti said they are not in favor of a gun ban, but common sense legislation that will help keep people safe. The last day to register to vote in time for the Democratic Primary is Friday, July 29.