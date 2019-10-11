Two dogs reported missing from Mad River Veterinary Service

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vermont State Police say they’re looking into a report two dogs are missing from the Mad River Veterinary Service in Fayston.

Police say it happened between 4 and 6pm on Thursday.

The dogs are both male Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.  According to a Facebook post that appears to be from their owner, the dogs’ names are Darwin and Winston.  The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for their safe return.  It seems both dogs have medical conditions.

If anybody has any information, police ask you call the Middlesex Barracks at (802) 229-9191.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog