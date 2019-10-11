Two dogs reported missing from Mad River Veterinary Service

Vermont State Police say they’re looking into a report two dogs are missing from the Mad River Veterinary Service in Fayston.

Police say it happened between 4 and 6pm on Thursday.

The dogs are both male Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. According to a Facebook post that appears to be from their owner, the dogs’ names are Darwin and Winston. The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for their safe return. It seems both dogs have medical conditions.

If anybody has any information, police ask you call the Middlesex Barracks at (802) 229-9191.