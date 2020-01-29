Two e-buses will soon service Burlington’s busiest route

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Green Mountain Transit rolled in what some hope is the future of public transportation on Tuesday as State and city leaders unveiled two brand new electric buses.

The vehicles arrived in Burlington earlier this month and will be ready for daily passengers in March. Initially, they will service the Red Line (North Avenue and Williston Road). GMT says it’s their busiest route, averaging close to 62,000 passengers monthly.

They will charge overnight during off-peak hours and replace two buses that had been logging over 7,000 gallons of diesel annually.

“We all know that about half the emissions that contribute to climate change come from the transportation sector, and that’s why efforts like this are so significant and important,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “The transition to electric vehicles is something I’m really excited about.”

The two buses and the charging equipment they’ll use totaled $2 million. Funding was provided by the Burlington Electric Department, VLITE, Federal and State funding, and GMT.

For Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and other city leaders, the buses are another step in the city’s decades-long history of environmental consciousness, and a sign of what is to come.

“If we can electrify these vehicles, I think it’s a great sign that we can electrify the rest of the fleet and more rapidly towards the goals laid out in the city’s Net Zero Energy Roadmap,” Weinberger said.

A handful of attendees at Tuesday’s event took a test ride in one of the buses. It traveled from the GMT headquarters to downtown Burlington, with some curious pedestrians watching on the way.

Among other destinations, the Red Line services the University of Vermont and the University Mall.

Vermont Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn said it’s just the beginning.

“We also have two buses coming to Montpelier, three buses coming to the White River Junction area, and two buses coming to Rutland, all within the next two years,” Flynn said.