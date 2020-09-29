Two employees at Rutland nursing home test positive for coronavirus

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Two employees at a nursing home in Rutland have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said testing is underway for all staff and residents of the Mountain View Center. The Health Department learned of the positive cases on Friday. Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer of Genesis HealthCare, which owns Mountain View Center, said in an email that both employees were asymptomatic and were no longer in the building.

He said residents and patients at Mountain View Center are screened three times a day for COVID-19 and staff are screened when they enter the building. “During this pandemic, we have been stringent with restrictions and a whole host of other precautions,” Feifer said.