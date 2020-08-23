Two Essex residents arrested for alleged assault, theft and fraud

An alleged purse-snatching at a supermarket in Essex Junction leads to an apparent attack upon two witnesses and a pair of arrests. Timothy Curavoo, Jr., 28, and Jamie Blake, 31, both from Essex, will have to appear in court on Monday.

In an emailed statement, the Essex Police alleged that the theft happened at Price Chopper at about 3:00 p.m. Saturday. After apparently seeing a man steal a purse out of a shopping cart inside the store, two witnesses followed the man into the parking lot and confronted him. The witnesses then reported that the man attacked them; they were both treated for minor injuries.

A woman reportedly drove the man away from the store. Police wrote that the witnesses gave them the vehicle’s license plate number. As officers were trying to find the vehicle, they learned a credit card from the stolen purse had been used at two separate unnamed businesses in Essex.

Police wrote that surveillance video helped them identify Curavoo as the alleged thief and attacker. He’s charged with larceny, two counts of simple assault and two counts of fraud. Surveillance video also led investigators to Blake, whom they accuse of serving as the getaway driver. She’s facing a single charge of larceny.