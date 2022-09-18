Killington, VT — Two individuals were found deceased at the Killington Motel on Saturday.

Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found unresponsive in a room. Emergency response pronounced the two deceased at the scene.

Investigators say they evidence was found that suggests they died from accidental overdose. It was also learned that law enforcement had responded to an overdose in a neighboring room earlier that day. The individual was revived with Narcan. Police say there isn’t information currently that connects the two incidents.

Vermont State Police ask that anyone with information about this incident should contact them at the VSP Rutland Barracks or submit an online tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.