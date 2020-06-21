Two incidents of politically-charged vandalism in Craftsbury

Vermont State Police want to find out who may have been behind recent politically-charged vandalism in Craftsbury. Both incidents are believed to have happed on Thursday.

Someone driving a large, dark pickup truck is believed to have done a burnout on North Craftsbury Road at about 9:30 that night, right on top of a Black Lives Matter mural. Investigators say the burnout was the source of the skid marks that are visible in the attached photo.

Troopers also believe someone spray-painted the message ‘KILL THE PREZ’ on a sign at Route 14 and South Craftsbury Road sometime Thursday. Authorities had no pictures of that graffiti available as of this writing. However, the Greensboro-Hardwick town line sign on Route 14 is also believed to have been defaced with a similar color of spray paint.

State police don’t know if the two incidents in Craftsbury are related, but they’re asking you to call the Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881 if you know anything about them.

