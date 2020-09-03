Two injured in small-plane crash at Morrisville-Stowe

Two people were hospitalized with injuries Thursday after a single-engine plane crashed on the runway at Morrisville-Stowe State Airport.

Multiple agencies responded to the report of the crash at about 11:30 a.m. and found the two occupants of the disabled aircraft trapped inside. They were eventually transported by helicopter to University of Vermont Medical Center for what police describe as moderate to severe injuries. Their names are being withheld pending notification notification of family.

No other details were available. The cause of the crash is under investigation, which was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Administration, according to the Morrisville Police Department.