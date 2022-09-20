Burlington, VT — Burlington Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at Battery Park on Monday evening.

Police say a 35-year-old woman had been stabbed in the chest, while her mother, a 59-year-old woman had suffered hand lacerations. The woman was transported to the UVM Medical Center for treatment.

BPD was able to identify a male suspect based on initial witness statements and issued a “Be On Lookout” notice. The notice was later canceled after more witnesses came forward and provided conflicting stories about who may have wielded the knife and who was the aggressor in this incident. The mother also recanted her initial statements.

While the notice was canceled, police are attempting to locate the suspect to interview him.

Investigations are ongoing and the case is being reviewed by BPD’s Domestic Violence Prevention Officer before it is sent to the State’s Attorney’s office.