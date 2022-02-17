KILLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Two people have been accused of leaving their 2-year-old child alone in their car while they went skiing at Killington Ski Resort.

Katelynn Brent, 21, of Hampton, New York and Cory Ahern, 29, face charges of cruelty to a child. Brent also faces charges of driving under the influence. Both are employed by the resort, police said.

On February 8, police were called to parking lot at the resort for a report of a child being left alone in a car while the parents were allegedly skiing. A short time later, police found the vehicle traveling on East Mountain Road and conducted a traffic stop.

Police said they suspected Brent, who was driving the car, of being impaired by alcohol. She was then arrested. Police said her BAC was 0.101%.

Police said Brent denied that she or Ahern had left the child in the car unattended. After an investigation, police found Ahern and Brent both have ski passes contingent with their employment at the resort. With the assistance of Killington Resort management, police determined both they had both accessed lift gates 10 times that day.

During interviews, police said Ahern and Brent ultimately admitted leaving their child alone to ski, but said they checked on the child immediately after each “run”

Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.