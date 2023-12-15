St. Albans, VT- Two women from Springfield, MA are expected to be in court on Friday after being accused of holding a St. Albans woman captive for four days while driving from Vermont to Massachusetts and back.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Maplefields on Swanton Rd around 3:54 am Thursday, Dec. 14, after a woman ran into the store saying she had been held against her will. The woman told police she had been assaulted, threatened with a gun, threatened with rape, and forced to use and sell drugs while her captors drove from St. Albans to Springfield, MA and back.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as two women staying at a home in St. Albans. Police arrested one of the suspects after pulling her over on Fairfield Street. After searching the car, police reportedly found 78 grams of cocaine along with 750 small baggies of fentanyl and heroin

The second suspect was later found at the hospital and arrested. Police say they found another 13.5 grams of crack cocaine when arresting her.

Both suspects were brought to the Chittenden County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail and are expected to be in court on Friday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of the two women arrested.