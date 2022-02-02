Franklin County, VT — On Tuesday, February 1, two men were been charged by criminal complaint for abandoning a junk boat and setting it adrift on the Missisquoi River back in July.

An affidavit indicated that 68-year-old Wayne Bailey of Swanton, had purchased a 19 and a half foot Bayliner boat in the early summer. Bailey took the engine out of the boat and sold it, but instead of disposing of the boat properly, Bailey decided to set it adrift on the river. Bailey recruited 49-year-old Louis Bates of Albany, to tow the boat, and on the evening of July 15, the two set the boat adrift.

United States Fish and Wildlife discovered the boat the next day and incurred about $1,084 in costs for proper disposal and associated administrative costs.

Bailey and Bates are both scheduled to appear in U.S District Court in Burlington for an initial appearance on February 15. The criminal complaint contains accusations only, but if proven guilty, the two would be charged with Class A misdemeanors, and face a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.