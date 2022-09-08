Burlington, VT- Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference Thursday to address the arrests of two people, including a St. Albans man, in connection to Sunday’s shooting in City Hall Park.

On Wednesday, Burlington arrested Christopher Crawford, 42, of New Jersey, and Joseph Craig, 59, of St. Albans. Police accuse Crawford of shooting Bryan C. Rogers II, a Philadelphia man, in the head shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, in what authorities say was a targeted attack. He faces first-degree murder charges.

Craig was charged with accessory to first-degree murder.

Christopher Crawford and Joseph Craig were arrested Wednesday afternoon. (Photos via BPD)

Weinberger’s office said the mayor will also address the rise of gunfire incidents in the city this year. Sunday’s fatal shooting was the third homicide in Burlington this year and the 23rd gunfire incident.

Crawford was also wanted as fugitive from New Jersey at the time of his arrest.