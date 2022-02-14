Montpelier, VT — Last week, two men were arraigned for separate cases of possessing child sexual abuse materials, otherwise known as child pornography.

58-year-old Quang Le of South Burlington was arraigned on Tuesday, February 8, for two counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials. Investigations revealed that Le had shared images of child pornography through Facebook Messenger.

Le pleaded not guilty during his arraignment at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Criminal Division and was provided conditions of release, which prohibits contact with minors, access to the internet, and a $2,000 appearance bond.

52-year-old Steven J. Renaud of Hyde Park was arraigned on Thursday, February 10, for five counts of Promoting a Recording of Sexual Conduct and one count of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials. Renaud was discovered to be the source of child pornography files that were being promoted on the Kik platform.

Renaud pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Vermont Superior Court, Lamoille Criminal Division, and was provided conditions of release, which prohibits contact with minors, the internet, and devices that could connect to the internet during the pendency of the case. He was also ordered a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond.