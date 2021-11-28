Two men dead, one injured after shooting in Alburgh

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday on the two Alburgh men shot and killed after what Vermont State Police said was a dispute over access to land for hunting.

The shootings took place just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday. First responders found David Mohamed, 51, and Larry Cameron, 41, dead outside a home on Cameron Drive in Alburgh. A third man who was also shot — Devin Cameron, 27, also of Alburgh — was in critical but stable condition at UVM Medical Center at last report.

The three men were reportedly friends. However, investigators also noted that an escalating, week-long dispute between two of them over access to a property for hunting led to the shootings.

Troopers expected to be able to provide additional information once the autopsies in Burlington on David Mohamed and Larry Cameron are complete.