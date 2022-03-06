Two men are behind bars at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town on aggravated assault charges, one of whom is also accused of pointing a loaded gun at a police officer.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the two are Luc Champoux, 22; and Ryan Ward, 37. Champoux is accused of threatening people with a gun just after midnight Sunday morning on Jean Lane in St. Albans Town.

Ward is accused of telling authorities by phone, at the same moment that a sheriff’s deputy was speaking with Champoux, that he would use Champoux’s own gun against him. Police also said Ward pointed a loaded gun at a deputy who’d driven to his home to follow up on the phone call.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Ward alone is also charged with criminal threatening.