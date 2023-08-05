A man is dead and another man is in stable condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after they shot each other in Danville.

Vermont State Police say it happened at a home on North Danville Road just after 1:00 p.m. The man who died was reportedly 50 years old, while the man who survived is 23. Both of their names will be released following an autopsy in Burlington.

Investigators say the two men lived in the same household and appear to have shot each other during an argument. They ask anyone with additional information to either call the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111 or submit it online.

VSP says this shooting is not related to the shooting in St. Johnsbury that left two men in critical condition Friday night.