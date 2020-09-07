Two new COVID-19 cases in our region on Sunday of Labor Day weekend

There was one new coronavirus case in Vermont on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend. It was in Bennington County. Out of more than 144,000 tests performed in the Green Mountain State, 1,648 people have tested positive. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, and 1,456 patients have recovered.

Turning to our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had one new infection and Sullivan County had none. There have been 118 and 48 cases in the two counties, respectively, with each experiencing one death. The Granite State had 29 new cases for a total of 7,447; more than 220,000 people have been tested. An elderly woman in Hillsborough County died Sunday, making 433 deaths statewide, while 6,766 New Hampshire residents have recovered.

In our portion of New York, there were no case updates Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or Franklin County. Health experts in Clinton and Essex counties had already disclosed that they wouldn’t have any new information until Tuesday.