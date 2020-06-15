Two new COVID-19 cases Sunday; no deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

There were just two new positive cases of coronavirus reported in our region on Sunday, both of them in Vermont. Health officials said Chittenden County and Rutland County each had one new patient. Of the 1,127 people in the Green Mountain State who’ve had COVID-19, 909 have recovered. However, 55 Vermonters have died.

Our New Hampshire coverage area — Grafton County and Sullivan County — had no new patients. Seventy-six people in Grafton County have tested positive, with 25 people in Sullivan County having done so. Each county has experienced one death. New Hampshire’s statewide total is now 320 deaths, including two residents newly-reported on Sunday. The Granite State has had 5,318 positive tests, with 3,987 patients now feeling better.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, health leaders in Clinton County and Essex County have not directly shared any updates with the public since Friday. Meanwhile, after two straight days with one new patient each, Franklin County had no new cases on Sunday for an ongoing county-wide total of 21.