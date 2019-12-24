Two New Hampshire firefighters, eight others injured in explosion at Lebanon hotel

Ten people, including two firefighters, were injured in an early-morning explosion at a hotel in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Firefighters responded to the Element Hotel at 25 Foot Hill Street at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire alarm. Crews were inside the building when there was an explosion.

The two firefighters were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Eight guests of the hotel were treated for minor injuries at area hospitals and released. All guests were moved to another area hotel.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the explosion, which police say does not appear to be criminal in nature. The hotel suffered significant damage and will be closed for “the foreseeable future,” police said.