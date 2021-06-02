Two New Hampshire restaurants pay workers, penalties for labor violations

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Sixty-eight employees of two Manchester restaurants have been paid nearly $264,000 in back wages after their employers were found to have violated federal minimum wage and overtime laws.

The U.S. Department of Labor says Puerto Vallarta Mexican Grill and Nuevo Vallarta Mexican Grill also paid $38,000 in penalties. Labor department investigators found that the restaurants failed to pay workers for time spent cleaning, failed to properly calculate overtime at both restaurants and coached workers on what to say to investigators.