Two new VT COVID-19 patients Saturday for statewide total of 1200

Vermont’s statewide total of coronavirus patients has reached exactly 1,200 on reports Saturday of two new cases. Franklin County and Windham County were each home to one of them. Out of the 1,200 patients, 946 have recovered and 56 people have died.

Health officials in New Hampshire disclosed one new case in Sullivan County among 51 new patients statewide. Just as in Vermont, nearly 80% of the Granite State’s patients are now feeling better — 4,401 recoveries out of 5,717. However, there were two new deaths in New Hampshire Saturday for a total of 367.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, health experts in Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County did not have any new information available Saturday. The Clinton County Health Department has said that its next case update will be on Monday.