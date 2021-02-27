Two people die in car crash on I-89 in South Burlington; police searching for witnesses

Vermont State Police are trying to determine what led up to a car crash on I-89 North that killed two people Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. in South Burlington.

Theodore Bowen, 32, of Essex Junction drove off of the right side of the highway into a guardrail about a half-mile south of Exit 15, the Winooski exit. Police say his car then veered left into the median, flipped over and hit a tree.

Bowen died at UVM Medical Center. A passenger in the car — Michelle Martin, 45, of Colchester — died at the scene. Troopers from the Williston barracks are asking you to call them at (802) 878-7111 if you saw what led up to the crash.