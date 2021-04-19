Two people found dead in Lewis Creek after canoe tipped

A family tonight is mourning the deaths of their loved ones in what appears to be a tragic incident. Two people were found dead after a canoe tipped in Lewis Creek in Charlotte.

The victims are identified as 70-year-old Martha Illick and 71-year-old Terrence Dinnan. They were riding in a canoe with their grandchild, but he made it out safe.

Captain Matt Daley with Vermont State Police said at around 12:30 p.m. fishermen found two bodies in the creek near Spear Street and Lewis Creek Road in Charlotte.

“We were able to retrieve those bodies out of the river, they were deceased,” Captain Daley said.

Police say the grandparents were on a canoe trip with their 3.5-year-old grandson. At some point the canoe tipped over.

“It’s not moving that fast but there is a small dam up river so we don’t know if they got into some trouble and got into the current and the boat capsized at that point,” Captain Daley said.

When crews found the bodies of the adults, they realized the small child was missing.

“The fire crews had made a good distance down the river because we suspected that the current had taken the child down the river,” Captain Daley said.

With the help of the Ferrisburgh and Charlotte Fire Department, an extensive search began for the child. The child was found more than an hour later, in a car at his grandparents’ home. It was there where he was reunited with his parents.

“It was a planned trip, they were supposed to take the canoe out for a small trip,” Captain Daley said.

Police say the boy is safe. He was wearing a life jacket; the grandparents were not.