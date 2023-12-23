New York State Police are trying to determine what led up to a head-on crash in St. Lawrence County in which two people were killed.

A Brooklyn man was driving a tractor trailer eastbound on Route 11 in Gouverneur shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday. Troopers say he crossed the center line between Route 9 and Kennedy Road, sideswiped a pickup truck and struck a sport utility vehicle head-on.

Two people in the SUV were killed. Police say they were Joshua Amo, 47, of Ogdensburg and Gonzalo Ramirez-Zuniga, 67, of Potsdam. A third person in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say the pickup truck driver and the semi driver were not hurt. As of Saturday night, the driver of the big rig had not been charged or cited in connection with the crash.