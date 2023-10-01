Two people have died in the crash of a small plane at the Lake Placid Airport, according to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.

The crash took place shortly after 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the end of a runway near the North Elba Athletic Fields. The victims’ names have not been released. The newspaper reports that New York State Police responded, along with forest rangers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Lake Placid emergency crews.

ABC 22 and Fox 44 News has reached out to New York State Police with additional questions, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.