Two people killed in St. Albans crash, part of Route 7 closed for hours

The St. Albans Police say more information should be available Wednesday about a car crash on Route 7 in which two people died.

That crash happened just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon between Franklin Park West and Old Orchard Road, just south of the former Energizer battery plant.

Few other details have been released, but a nearly one-mile-long section of Route 7 was closed for five hours because of the crash. That section stretched from Franklin Park West to Sheldon Road.

The St. Albans Police are still investigating the crash and what, if anything, may have led to it, so if you have any information, call the department at (802) 524-2166.