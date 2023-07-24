Mendon, VT – Two people were killed, two others were critically hurt when two vehicles collided head-on Monday morning in Rutland County. It happened on Route 4 in Mendon, Vermont just after 10 a.m.

According to State Police, an SUV headed west on Route 4 crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle, a minivan, head on. Jean Panoushek, 74 and John Panoushek, 79 were killed in the crash. Both are from South Woodstock, Vermont. State Police say neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Two people in the minivan had to be pulled from the vehicle and have life-threatening injuries. were taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and are listed in critical condition. Beverly Adams, 73 and Thomas Allen, 76 were taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in critical condition. They are from Stockbridge, Vermont. State Police say they were wearing seatbelts.