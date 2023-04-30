The Brattleboro Police Department is searching for two people who reportedly haven’t been seen since a car crash early Saturday.

A car plunged into the water near the Vernon Street Wetland shortly before 1:30 a.m. Jacob Lyon, 24, of Vernon, Vermont was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no information Sunday night about his condition.

Police say Lyon told them two other people were in the car with him at the time of the crash. First responders searched for the pair until late Saturday morning without finding either of them. Investigators also did not have physical descriptions of them.

If you know anything else about the incident, the Brattleboro Police are asking you to call them at (802) 257-7950.